Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reactions – Weird Star Wars

Last night, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held its big Hollywood premiere, and today, attendees are talking about it on Twitter. Bearing in mind that premieres often make folks extra-hyped, there are still a number of recurring themes to many of the Quantumania reactions. So how exactly does the kickoff of Phase 5 — the middle phase of the Multiverse Saga — sit with fans?

Well, a whole lot are comparing it to Star Wars, which is generally high praise.

I saw #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania last night. It was like Star Wars meets the MCU. It's very different than the first 2 Ant-Man films but Paul Rudd as Scott Lang always shines through. However it was Jonathan Majors who absolutely stole the show. We're in Kang's world now — Tia Fabi #SaveAmericanGods (@TC_Stark) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is basically Peyton Reed’s unproduced Star Wars film, but you know, with Ant-Man. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) February 7, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is like Marvel meets Star Wars — & I am here for it! Kang is absolutely terrifying. MODOK brings all the ridiculous humor. Janet & Kang are perfect! Heartwarming father-daughter story! 2 IMPORTANT end credits! #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/Z3HidhWuw4 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 7, 2023

Granted, Star Wars can mean a lot of things these days, from Andor to The Bad Batch. But as some strange-looking alien bar scenes in that first trailer hinted, it might just mean the weirdness of the Star Wars galaxy. Because if there’s a descriptive folks are using other than Star Wars, it’s “weird.”

#Quantumania tells a tight story that balances humor with heart and manages to be one of the weirdest MCU movies to date. I like weird and I was surprised by how much I liked what M.O.D.O.K. brought to the table. Bring on the weird! pic.twitter.com/CphBimMJIi — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) February 7, 2023

#Quantumania is definitely Marvel’s weirdest movie yet…but that’s a good thing! It leans hard into the sci-fi side of the MCU, taking lots of wild swings.



Not everything lands, but it’s funny, inventive, and a good time. An enjoyable, bizarro ride into the quantum realm. pic.twitter.com/OvRotfAEQR — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) February 7, 2023

It’s not just weird — it’s NUTS!

#Quantumania is absolute nuts, like an acid trip slathered in meth, a delirious dive off the edge, a kaleidoscopic extravaganza that must be experienced to be believed. A phantasmagoric descent into the void pic.twitter.com/IzpPrbaEuZ — Dreamy Jerry Chen? (@jerryasleep) February 7, 2023

Predictably, Jonathan Majors gets singled out for much of the praise. And hey, if Angela Bassett can score an Oscar nomination and likely win for Wakanda Forever, maybe…?

KANG is the best comic book movie villain EVER. Jonathan Majors will be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024, with a very solid chance of winning. His performance is LEGENDARY. He truly is a conqueror.



Welcome to Phase 5#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/rTVoFVRs30 — Atom (@theatomreview) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish.



Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3 — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 7, 2023

On the other hand, maybe it’s Michelle Pfeiffer, who’s no slouch at the whole comic book movie thing:

Our own @JimmytotheO saw @AntMan and had this to say: #Quantumania is a beautiful and wildly entertaining flick. Definitely the best of the Ant-Man movies, third times a charm. Great father/daughter story. Michelle Pfieffer is the MVP. She nearly steals the movie! pic.twitter.com/MI7PXrPmFi — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) February 7, 2023

More critical reactions take aim at the pacing, which we know is designed to set up future movies as much as it is to serve the Ant-Man story:

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania takes its time getting to #Kang but when it does the movie really hits its stride. #Quantumania has some lighter moments but it’s invested in planting the seeds for what’s to come. Newbies Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton are great. Luis was missed. pic.twitter.com/qcnE52BO7g — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) February 7, 2023

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

Majors wins over even the skeptics, it seems. The rest of the world will find out in 10 days as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters Feb 17.

