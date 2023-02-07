Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reactions – Weird Star Wars

Last night, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held its big Hollywood premiere, and today, attendees are talking about it on Twitter. Bearing in mind that premieres often make folks extra-hyped, there are still a number of recurring themes to many of the Quantumania reactions. So how exactly does the kickoff of Phase 5 — the middle phase of the Multiverse Saga — sit with fans?
Well, a whole lot are comparing it to Star Wars, which is generally high praise.
Granted, Star Wars can mean a lot of things these days, from Andor to The Bad Batch. But as some strange-looking alien bar scenes in that first trailer hinted, it might just mean the weirdness of the Star Wars galaxy. Because if there’s a descriptive folks are using other than Star Wars, it’s “weird.”
It’s not just weird — it’s NUTS!
RELATED: Hot Toys Does Ant-Man and the Wasp, Quantumania-Style
Predictably, Jonathan Majors gets singled out for much of the praise. And hey, if Angela Bassett can score an Oscar nomination and likely win for Wakanda Forever, maybe…?
On the other hand, maybe it’s Michelle Pfeiffer, who’s no slouch at the whole comic book movie thing:
More critical reactions take aim at the pacing, which we know is designed to set up future movies as much as it is to serve the Ant-Man story:
Majors wins over even the skeptics, it seems. The rest of the world will find out in 10 days as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters Feb 17.
What do you think of the Quantumania reactions thus far? Let us know in comments!
Recommended Reading: Kang: The Saga Of The Once And Future Conqueror
We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.