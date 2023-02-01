Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Talk Ant-Man vs. Kang Matchup

As the third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the stakes and scale raised. When Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is transported to the Quantum Realm, he will be thrust into a showdown with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). In an interview with Total Film, Rudd and Majors explained the upcoming matchup between Ant-Man and Kang.

Unlike the last big fight he took part in, against Thanos in Endgame, Ant-Man will not have any of the Avengers at his disposal. With Kang becoming the next Thanos-like villain in the MCU, Rudd understands the difficult challenge ahead for Ant-Man.

“He’s a formidable foe – the understatement of the century. Scott’s never faced anybody like this. He’s Kang the Conqueror,” said Rudd. “Thanos is obviously the closest but, yeah, he doesn’t have any of the other [Avengers] gang with him. How do you go about stopping somebody like that? It’s not easy. Whether or not Scott is even successful people will see… but I think that hopefully the emotion, and wanting to do what he’s trying to do, makes sense to an audience.”

For Majors, this marks his first appearance as this version of Kang the Conqueror after first appearing in Loki as He Who Remains, who Majors says “may or may not be a Kang variant.” Unlike the charismatic He Who Remains, Kang is much more serious, which will be an interesting dynamic when facing the comedic Ant-Man.

“There’s no frivolity. Kang himself is very economical. He understands energy, he understands time, he understands what is needed to survive,” Majors said. “He doesn’t suffer fools. Which is interesting because not to say anything pejorative about Ant-Man, but Ant-Man is a jokester. He’s a funny guy. And now you’ve got Scott Lang going up against Kang the Conqueror, who does not joke. He does have a sense of humor. And you’ll discover that. But he does not joke.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania heads to theaters starting on February 17.

Who will win in their matchup, Ant-Man or Kang? Let us know in the comment section below!

