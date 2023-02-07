Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will fully reveal the next iconic Marvel location, the Quantum Realm. Throughout the first four phases, the Quantum Realm sporadically appeared: the most notable occurrence is the time heist plotline in Avengers: Endgame. However, Quantumania marks the first time the mysterious location features as a primary setting. Ant-Man 3 writer Jeff Loveness explained to Marvel.com how he developed the Quantum Realm and why it will serve as the “basement of the Multiverse” for the MCU.

“We really wanted to build it from the ground up and we thought how do we make this different from just outer space. How do we make this different from underwater like Namor’s kingdom, Talokan,” Loveness said. “We came up with [the idea] that basically, it’s like the basement of the Multiverse. It’s this connected limbo outside of space and time.”

Being that it is a minuscule dimension based around subatomic particles, the Quantum Realm is a location that relies on CGI and VFX for its appearance. How do you make a CGI location feel as real as possible? Production Designer Will Htay dove into the details of how they outlined the scope of the Quantum Realm without making it feel fake.

“What we didn’t want it to be was macro photography. We didn’t want it to be too CG-heavy. Even though we knew we’d be relying on VFX and CGI ultimately but what we wanted to do is try and make it as real and tangible in places as possible,” Htay said. “So that when we go down there with our protagonist we can feel it and touch it and smell it and that we want it to feel like it is this real place that’s hidden beneath the Multiverse.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17.

