New Ant-Man 3 Featurette Throws the Spotlight on Kang

How do you follow Thanos as the big bad of the MCU? The Mad Titan is admittedly hard to top, especially since Doctor Doom hasn’t made his debut yet. However, Marvel is already lining up Jonathan Majors’ Kang as the next major villain. After making a cameo in Loki season 1, fans will finally see Kang the Conqueror in all of his glory next week in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And in a new featurette on the film, a few of the key figures share their thoughts about the Conqueror.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit out of this footage is that Kang was apparently exiled in the Quantum Realm by his enemies. And we can’t rule out those enemies being other versions of himself. This featurette also seem to imply that Majors will get a chance to play more than one incarnation of the villain in this story.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are once again co-headlining the sequel, as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively. The previous Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, will once again be played by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. However, this film will be Kathryn Newton’s first appearance as Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang.

David Dastmalchian won’t be playing Kurt as he did in the first two films, but he is playing a new character called Veb. William Jackson Harper and Katy O’Brian are portraying freedom fighters Quaz and Jentorra, respectively. Additionally, Bill Murray is co-starring as Krylar, one of the rulers in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on Friday, February 17.

What do you think about the new video featurette? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Kang: The Saga Of The Once And Future Conqueror

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.