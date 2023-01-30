Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time

Another week, another box office milestone for Avatar: The Way of Water. Over the weekend, the Avatar sequel’s worldwide total passed $2.116 billion. That means it has now leapfrogged Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the 4th highest-grossing film of all-time. Now, the only titles in front of The Way of Water are Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and the original Avatar. And yes, three of the four are directed by James Cameron.

At the North American box office, The Way of Water held on to the #1 slot for its seventh weekend of release. It had $15.7 million towards a new $620.5 million total. It has also become the 11th highest-grossing film domestically.

In second place, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had $8.46 million, with $149.2 million to date. Sony’s A Man Called Otto followed in third with $6.75 million, and a new $46 million total. The horror flick, M3GAN was just below in fourth place with $6.37 million. M3GAN‘s new total is $82.2 million, making it one of the surprise hits of the month. In limited release, Pathaan had $5.95 million in its opening weekend.

Sony had the sixth slot with Missing, which finished with $5.675 million and $17.5 million to date. The Gerard Butler action film, Plane, had $3.8 million and a new $25.3 million total. Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist had an opening weekend of $2.97 million, which was good enough for eighth place. NEON’s Infinity Pool opened with $2.72 million in ninth place, while the Chinese sci-fi film, Wandering Earth II, had a limited opening of $1.355 million in tenth place.

What do you think about Avatar: The Way of Water becoming the 4th highest grossing movie of all-time? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

