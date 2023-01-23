Avatar: The Way of Water Passes $2 Billion Worldwide

A few weeks before Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters, director James Cameron told GQ that the sequel had to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” in order to turn a profit. Fortunately for Cameron and 20th Century Studios, it’s not that far away. Over the weekend, The Way of Water passed $2.024 billion worldwide. That makes it the sixth highest-grossing film of all-time behind Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and the original Avatar. Note that three out of the six films were directed by Cameron himself.

Via Deadline, The Way of Water maintained its hold of the domestic box office for the sixth weekend in a row. It had $19.7 million over the past three days, which brings its domestic total to $597.9 million. It should pass $600 million in North America either today or on Tuesday.

Holding on in second place, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish had $11.5 million, and a new total of $126.4 million. Sony’s Missing opened in third place with $2.1 million, while M3GAN dropped to fourth place with $9.1 million. That killer doll horror flick has now scared up $72.6 million. And in fifth place, A Man Called Otto had $9 million towards a new $35.3 million total.

Plane landed in the sixth slot during its second weekend, with $5.3 million, and $19.5 million to date. The House Party remake moved into seventh place, with $5.3 million and its new $7.1 million total. Crunchyroll’s That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond opened in limited release with $1.459 million in eighth place.

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still hanging around at ninth place, with $1.39 million. The Marvel sequel has now passed $451.8 million domestically. And rounding out the top 10, The Whale had $1.28 million and $13.1 million to date.

