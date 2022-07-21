It’s Morbin Time for Hot Toys With Their Morbius Movie Figure

We’re about to find out just how much ironic appreciation will translate into $280 collectible sales. Out of the gate with the first, and most likely only, Morbius movie figure, Hot Toys latest figure reveal can only be Jared. And for what it’s worth, those purple energy waves and flocks of bats look a damn sight cooler in a physical 3D sculpt than they did as CG clouds. If you’re gonna do movie Morbius, deck him out like crazy.

From the official description, “The movie-accurate Morbius collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on Jared Leto’s image as Morbius from the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with red eyes and sharp teeth capturing varying degrees of his grisly nature, meticulously tailored outfit including a long coat with fine details, highly-detailed swarm of bats to recreate the scene with Morbius summons the bats, several pieces of speeding effect parts, and a figure stand.”

Sideshow Toys has not yet placed him up for preorder, but probably expect a price between $280-$300, and a delivery date next fall.

Take a look through the gallery below for all the fanged glory that is Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius in plastic. Then let us know in comments how much you’d be willing to spend.

Recommended Reading: Morbius Vol. 1

It's Morbin Time for Hot Toys With Their Morbius Movie Figure WATCH GALLERY

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.