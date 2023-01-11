This year’s edition of South by Southwest is bringing the Forgotten Realms to the Lone Star State. Per Variety, Austin’s annual festival has just announced its initial wave of programming for 2023, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will open this year’s SXSW.

It’s unclear whether SXSW will serve as the world premiere for Paramount and eOne’s highly-anticipated reboot of the D&D franchise. Regardless, Honor Among Thieves won’t be the only major studio tentpole with a presence at the event. Warner Bros. will also screen its upcoming Evil Dead installment, Evil Dead Rise, which hails from director Lee Cronin and hits theaters in April. Other headlining films include A24’s Problemista, which stars Tilda Swinton, and Searchlight’s Flamin’ Hot, which marks the feature directorial debut of Eva Longoria.

Unlike the previous two editions of SXSW, which were either presented virtually or as a hybrid event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming 30th edition of the festival will be in-person only. The organizers will announce the full programming lineup at the beginning of February.

“It’s an amazing collection of films, TV series and XR experiences that promise to inspire, entertain and challenge our audiences,” said Claudette Godfrey, SXSW’s vice president of film and TV. “We’re also proud to open with Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a raucous and engaging fantasy adventure, and look forward to welcoming everyone to Austin in March for what promises to be an unforgettable event.”

Honor Among Thieves features an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Michael Gilio, who penned the story with Chris McKay.

SXSW will take place in Austin from March 10-19. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters everywhere on March 31.

