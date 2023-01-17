Avatar: The Way of Water Almost Included a Space Battle

Warning: This article includes spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

One of the many highlights of Avatar: The Way of Water is the final battle in the third act that pits Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the Metkayina Na’vi against Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his recombinants. The epic showdown happens aboard a giant sea vessel and in the surrounding water. However, there were other ideas on where battles could take place. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who co-wrote the script with James Cameron, revealed (via EW) they once explored taking the battle to space in Avatar: The Way of Water.

“There was one idea of a space battle with Na’vi. That idea got a lot of traction, and we talked a lot about it. We were struggling, though,” said Jaffa. “How would that work with the story that we’re telling? Jim said, ‘Well, give me a few weeks.’ He went off and he wrote an entire script. And, by the way, a brilliant script. At the end of the day, the whole script got thrown out because it just didn’t really work with the story we were telling.” Some of it got retooled for the comics miniseries Avatar: The High Ground, taking place during the one-year gap between the humans coming back and Quaritch’s team arriving.

Avatar 3 will continue to expand the world as it will introduce new tribes and locations of Pandora. One of those tribes will be the “Ash People.” This Na’vi tribe represents fire, as opposed to the Metkayina ocean clan in Avatar 2.

When mentioning the fire tribe, Silver said, “I would be scared to talk about the Ash People,” because of spoilers. However, Silver added, “There are huge surprises and expansion of worlds coming in 3 that make it feel very different.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters.

