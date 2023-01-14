Kevin Feige Explains Kang’s Motives in Ant-Man 3

We know that Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror will be the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the rest of the Multiverse Saga to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. But why? What does he want? Loki’s season 1 finale made clear Kang’s not a guy you want in charge of time and space, but didn’t get specific. In a new interview for Empire, Marvel’s Kevin Feige explains why he’s gunning for Ant-Man specifically this time around. And yes, time is very much a factor in Kang’s motives.

“Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back,” Feige says. “He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.” Sounds like the unintended consequences of Endgame‘s time travel.

Feige also teases that we’re not done seeing variants of Kang/He Who Remains, noting, “He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes.” Note the use of both he and they pronouns, suggesting other Kangs we encounter could be non-male.

What do you want to see from Kang, and his possible variants? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Fantastic Four Vol. 1: New Departure, New Arrivals

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.