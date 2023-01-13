Dungeons & Dragons Directors Compare the Film to the MCU

One of the most highly-anticipated fantasy films of 2023 is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the tabletop role-playing game, the early footage from Honor Among Thieves has combined heart-stopping action with witty one-liners and high emotional stakes. This formula seems straight out of the MCU’s playbook, something that the duo behind Dungeons & Dragons has experience with.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who directed Honor Among Thieves, also co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, so they’re familiar with Marvel’s style and scope. In an interview with Total Film (via CBR), the directors revealed how their Dungeons & Dragons reboot resembles an MCU entry.

“[There weren’t] a lot of these types of movies that we could rely on because who has done the fantasy/comedy/action-adventure movie? There aren’t many of those out there,” said Goldstein. “[With the MCU], you’re always on a fun ride, and you’re laughing. But there’s world-ending stakes in all of them, too, and that was the target we were aiming for.”

Creating a Dungeons & Dragons film that contains a variety of genres was something of importance to Goldstein and Daley. The duo believes in finding the right balance between the “humor” and the other elements in the film.

“Dungeons & Dragons presents itself in such a unique way that it is absolutely natural to have your characters have a sense of humor,” said Daley. “It’s more reflective of people in life. You sometimes laugh at tragedy in order to be able to cope with it. It’s a very natural emotion that we definitely wanted to explore among the sad bits, the action-packed bits, the dramatic bits – to have a really fleshed-out, multiple-genre film.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres in theaters on March 31.

