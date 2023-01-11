David Dastmalchian to Play New Character in Third Ant-Man Movie

David Dastmalchian made his Marvel debut as Kurt in Ant-Man. Kurt was a Russian ex-con in Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) security crew. Dastmalchian later reprised the role in the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Unsurprisingly, he will return to the franchise in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania…but not as Kurt. It will be in a new role.

According to Marvel’s website, Dastmalchian will play a new character named Veb. This is the first confirmation of Dastmalchian’s return to the MCU. However, there are no new details regarding the character other than the name.

Dastmalchian first broke onto the scene as the paranoid schizophrenic Thomas Schiff in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. After small parts in Prisoners and Ray Donovan, Dastmalchian received his big break as Kurt in 2015’s Ant-Man. After the Marvel appearance, Dastmalchian’s career began to take off with roles in Blade Runner 2049, Bird Box, and the aforementioned Ant-Man sequel. Recently, Dastmalchian played Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad and Piter De Vries in Dune.

It’s not uncommon for actors to play multiple roles in the MCU. Gemma Chan first played Minn-Erva, an elite Kree soldier in Captain Marvel. Chan later appeared as Sersi, an Eternal who could transform matter through physical contact, in Eternals. Other actors who performed in multiple MCU roles, depending on whether or not the Netflix shows count, include Alfre Woodard, Kenneth Choi, and Mahershala Ali, who will soon take on the titular character in Blade.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17.

What do you think about the return of David Dastmalchian in Quantumania? Let us know in the comment section below!

