Renfield Trailer Delivers a New Vampire’s Kiss From Nicolas Cage

No true Nicolas Cage aficionado will ever forget Vampire’s Kiss, the movie in which he plays a fake English-accented yuppie who develops a taste for blood, yells the alphabet, and eats a cockroach. Now that he’s cast as the actual Count Dracula, fans may be feeling some flashbacks in the new Renfield trailer. It’s not primarily about him, exactly, but rather his super-empowered, eponymous assistant. But when Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield complains about his boss in group therapy, it’s a matter of time before the Cagey one shows up.

Hardcore Dracula fans may protest fealty, but Cage lovers should feel comfortably familiar. Click the player below to check it out:

Awkwafina plays Renfield’s love interest Rebecca Quincy, whose name suggests a connection to classic Dracula foes. In Bram Stoker’s original novel, Quincy Morris is a gun-toting American who aids Jonathan Harker and is killed by the Count. Harker then names his firstborn child Quincy in tribute. Whether that’s a plot point or just an Easter egg in the movie remains to be seen. The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman produces, and came up with the original story idea for the film, directed by The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay.

Per Universal’s official synopsis, “In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.”

