Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Digital and Blu-ray Dates

We already knew Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would hit Disney+ starting Feb 1. Today, however, brings news that won’t be the only place to get it then. The popular MCU sequel hits all major digital retailers on the same date, with the physical media release one week later, Feb 7. The 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases include two exclusive Best Buy steelbooks, as well as an exclusive Walmart 4K set.

The Best Buy steelbooks allow buyers to choose sides in the film’s conflict. Select either a Wakanda-themed cover (above), or Talokan (below).

As for the Walmart 4K, it includes a special Black Panther logo enamel pin.

Bonus features vary by product and retailer, but they include a commentary track with director Ryan Coogler, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and writer Joe Robert Cole. Two featurettes cover the creation of Talokan and its differences to Wakanda, and the challenge of following the first film and star Chadwick Boseman’s death. As usual with the MCU, there’ll also be a gag reel that likely includes a lot of dancing between takes.

In addition, four deleted scenes break down thusly:

Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision. The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.

Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information. Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

Marvel has cut a new trailer for the Blu-ray, though it doesn’t spotlight any of the bonus features. You can watch it below:

