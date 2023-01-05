Report: Ezra Miller May Remain In the DCU After The Flash

It’s been widely assumed for a while that The Flash would be Ezra Miller’s final appearance as Barry Allen. Over the past few years, Miller has been a magnet for controversy while facing charges of assault, sexual misconduct, and even felony burglary. Regardless, a new report in Variety suggests that “some [Warner Bros.] executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after The Flash bows.”

The reason given for Miller’s potential reprieve is that the actor “has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment in the summer.” However, Miller didn’t take those steps until Warner Bros. executives hinted that the film could be cancelled over the ongoing public relations nightmare.

There are still six months until June, so there are no guarantees that Miller won’t generate any additional negative headlines between now and then. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about the report on Twitter, and he replied “I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month).”

Gunn went on to deny the part of the Variety report which stated that Superman and Wonder Woman would not appear within the first three years of his DC plans.

The Flash will hit theaters on Friday, June 16.

Do you think Miller should remain in the role of Barry Allen after The Flash? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Flash Vol. 17: Eclipsed

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Ezra Miller may. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.