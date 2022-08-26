Ezra Miller Met With Warner Bros. This Week About The Flash’s Future

Although Ezra Miller was in legal hot water this summer, the actor still managed to film pick up scenes for The Flash. Regardless, Miller’s inability to stay out of trouble has jeopardized The Flash‘s future. Just a few weeks ago, Warner Bros. informally floated the idea that the film could be cancelled completely due to the PR nightmare of Miller’s antics. Days later, Miller publicly apologized and reportedly began mental health treatment. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller visited the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank on Wednesday to apologize face-to-face.

The report confirms what we suspected. Namely that Miller was “spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action.” Agent Scott Metzger accompanied Miller to the meeting with Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. In addition to apologizing for the string of damaging headlines, Miller reaffirmed “their commitment to the movie.” The discussion also revolved around “how to stay on course” for the film’s release next year.

Further details weren’t disclosed, but THR notes that Miller “was apologetic and affirmed their commitment to both getting care and to the production.”

However, Miller is far from out of the woods. While Miller’s earlier charges in Hawaii have been dealt with, the actor still faces a court date next month for felony burglary in Vermont. Warner Bros. is reportedly very high on The Flash itself, and the film was also recently praised by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. It also reportedly cost $250 million to make, so it’s not something that even Zaslav would easily write off. Time will tell if Miller can keep the negative publicity to a minimum between now and June.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

What do you think about Miller's meeting with WB?

