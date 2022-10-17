The Flash’s Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty in Burglary Case

Although Ezra Miller agreed to seek treatment for his “complex mental health issues” earlier this year, the actor’s legal troubles aren’t over yet. Back in August, the star of WB’s long-delayed The Flash movie was hit with felony burglary charges stemming from an alleged robbery that took place in Vermont on May 1. And during a virtual appearance in Bennington County Court earlier today, Miller (via Variety) pled not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Miller faces up to 26 years in prison.

Miller stands accused of breaking into a private residence in Stamford, Vermont. According to the owners, who weren’t there at the time of the incident, Miller stole several bottles of alcohol from the property. Police charged Miller after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing several witnesses. The resulting felony burglary charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years along with a maximum fine of $1,000. Additionally, Miller faces a petit larceny charge stating that the items stolen were less than $900 in value. This also carries a $1,000 fine and its own max sentence of one year.

The actor’s next hearing will take place on January 13. In the meantime, Miller has agreed to not have any contact with the homeowner or return to the residence.

Needless to say, Miller’s 2022 has been fraught with controversy. Back in the spring, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii on separate assault charges. But these seemingly opened the floodgates for even more troubling claims about the actor to surface. Miller has subsequently faced additional allegations of assault, harassment, and child grooming. They were also reported to have been stockpiling guns and growing their own marijuana supply at a farm in Vermont over the summer. Last month, a story in Vanity Fair alleged that Miller suffers from “Messiah” delusions and believes they will one day lead an indigenous revolution.

It wasn’t until Warner Bros. informally floated the idea of cancelling The Flash that Miller finally addressed their behavior. In a statement, Miller apologized to their fans, colleagues, and accusers and promised to do “the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in [their] life.” Regardless, it’s going to be difficult to promote the movie amid their ongoing legal battles, especially if they wind up behind bars.

The Flash remains scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

