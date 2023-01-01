Marvel Sets a Date For Next Ant-Man 3 Trailer

The new year has arrived, and the next Marvel movie is just over six weeks away. However, the wait for the next trailer won’t be too long. Marvel Studios will release the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on January 9 during the National College Football Championship game.

It’s not unusual for a trailer to drop during a big nationally televised football game. But since Quantumania is coming out a week after the Super Bowl, the college football championship game was the next best thing. However, don’t be too surprised if Quantumania also gets a Super Bowl spot.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are back for their latest turns as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively. Their new adventure finds them and their closest family members on a one-way trip to the Quantum Realm.

After making a cameo in the Loki season 1 finale, Jonathan Majors is making his official debut as Kang the Conqueror in this film. If he is anything like his comic book counterpart, Kang is an Avengers-level threat. So Ant-Man and the Wasp really have their work cut out for them. Regardless, Kang may be their only hope of escaping the Quantum Realm.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are both back in their respective roles as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Bill Murray is playing a mystery role, while Kathryn Newton will make her first appearance as Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

