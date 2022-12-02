New Quantumania Sneak Peek Recaps the Legacy of Ant-Man

With Phase 4 officially in the rearview window, Marvel’s Phase 5 slate kicks off next year with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will undoubtedly bring the Multiverse Saga into better focus by formally introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. But before that happens, Marvel decided to give audiences a refresher course on the sequel’s returning hero. During today’s CCXP event, the studio released a new Quantumania sneak peak that recounts everything Scott Lang has accomplished throughout his MCU tenure.

It wasn’t that long ago that some comic book movie fans dismissed Ant-Man as nothing more than a pint-sized punchline. But after his first movie hit theaters in 2015, everything changed. The original Ant-Man was a much bigger home run than it had any right to be and, more impressively, reinvented Paul Rudd as a bona fide action star. Both that film and its 2018 sequel arguably owe the bulk of their success to Rudd’s performance as Scott, an ex-con-turned-superhero who has gone on to become one of the MCU’s most valuable players, something this latest featurette wastes no time in reminding us of.

You can watch the new special look at Quantumania in the player below.

The video’s first 90 seconds recap Scott’s earlier MCU adventures, from Ant-Man all the way up to Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of new footage from Quantumania. But we do hear some new(-ish) narration from Majors’ Kang, who taunts Scott with his knowledge of the future and warns his new adversary that the journey ahead is more than he can handle.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

