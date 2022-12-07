Gal Gadot Teases Next Chapter of Wonder Woman on Instagram

Nine years ago, Gal Gadot entered the superhero world with her casting announcement as Wonder Woman. Gadot’s performance has been one of the lone highlights in the DCEU, thanks to the popularity of her solo films, especially Wonder Woman. On the anniversary of the casting, Gadot is taking some time to reflect on the role of a lifetime.

On her Instagram page, Gadot thanked the fans for all their support for the last nine years. Gadot ended the post with a teaser of what’s to come, saying she “can’t wait” to share the next chapter of her character. Check out the entire post below.

The next chapter could mean a few things. Gadot will next appear as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, the extent of her role and how long she will appear in the film remains under wraps.

Gadot’s comments may also be alluding to Wonder Woman 3. Shortly after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. announced the third film with Gadot reprising her role as the titular character. Patty Jenkins will also return to direct as she directed the previous two Wonder Woman movies. No release date or production date has been announced. However, the film will receive a traditional theatrical release, unlike the second, which premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

See Gadot return as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in theaters on March 17, 2023.

