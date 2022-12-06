Robert Downey Jr. Reveals What He Misses Most About Marvel

After ten appearances as Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. heroically left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man stole the Infinity Stones from Thanos and eliminated the Mad Titan with the snap of his finger, sacrificing himself in the process. It has been three years since Endgame, and Downey Jr. is now reflecting on his time in the MCU via Deadline.

“What I miss most? Being in the trenches with Kevin Feige throughout; the beginning, with Jon Favreau, it’s like a beautiful dream now; the middle, with Shane Black on Iron Man 3, we’d just had Exton and shot it mostly in Wilmington N.C. It was idyllic and subversive,” said Downey Jr. “And The End, when I realized I’d made so many close friends in the MCU cast, and the Russo Brothers helping me embrace Tony’s arc.”

It’s difficult to envision other actors in the role because Downey Jr. became synonymous with Iron Man. However, Downey’s casting was faced with resistance from Marvel. Jon Favreau, who directed Iron Man, fought hard to cast Downey, a decision that worked out for all parties involved. As the star put it, he and Favreau helped launch a “historic run” with Iron Man.

“Another full-circle story. I exchanged my previous obsession with an obsession for this role and landing it — and lest we forget, it was Favreau who was pushing for me but knew he had to play the politics or he would have no leverage moving forward,” said Downey Jr. “Then we proceeded to launch a historic run of what is now the cinematic universe with Favreau and I essentially doing our version of a big-budget [Robert Downey] Senior movie. With all the templates of a genre film, with our intention of making it as marketable as possible.”

The next Marvel movie will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

