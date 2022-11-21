Peyton Reed Hints At Kang’s Impact Beyond Quantumania

Fans who don’t enjoy the lighter side of the MCU may be understandably skeptical about the formal introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang has already been set up in the Loki season 1 finale, and he will be the primary villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025. Fortunately, in a new interview with Empire, Quantumania director Peyton Reed indicated that he’s not taking Kang’s impact lightly. And he will be Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne’s (Evangeline Lilly) deadliest foe to date.

Reed described Kang as “an all-timer antagonist” and added that he thought it was interesting “to take the tiniest, and in some people’s minds weakest, Avenger, and put them up against this absolute force of nature.”

Additionally, Reed added that Majors’ portrayal of Kang will differ from his performance as Kang’s variant, He-Who-Remains, from Loki.

“Kang The Conqueror in our movie is a very different character,” related Reed. “He’s someone who has dominion over time, and he’s a warrior and a strategist.”

“I think [Kang’s arrival] has a profound impact on the MCU,” added Reed. “Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there’s been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

