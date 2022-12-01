The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Premiere In March 2023

It’s been nearly two years since The Mandalorian season 2 came to an end. And aside from a few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu have been largely off-screen since then. However, they were reunited on that show and they’re ready for new adventures. Now, Lucasfilm has announced that The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

What do we know about season 3? Mando and Grogu are heading to Mandalore. Since Mando has the Darksaber, he is technically the leader of his people. Regardless, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) hasn’t given up on her ambition to reclaim that title and the Darksaber. At some point, she will have to challenge Mando for both.

Carl Weathers will reprise his role as Greef Karga, and he will once again direct an episode. Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa will also direct episodes of season 3.

The rest of the confirmed cast for season 3 includes Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto. Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows will also appear in undisclosed roles.

Are you looking forward to The Mandalorian season 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.