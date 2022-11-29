Enter the Mushroom Kingdom in The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s New Trailer

In 1993, the Super Mario Bros. live-action movie essentially scared Nintendo away from Hollywood for decades. However, the video game giant is making a Hollywood comeback next year with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This time, Nintendo is taking a more direct approach with the adaptation by teaming up with Illumination for an animated adventure. And in the new trailer below, Mario goes up against one of his original video game foes as he enters the Mushroom Kingdom.

Unfortunately for Mario, he has a very one-sided fight against Donkey Kong. The good news is that Mario has the entire Mushroom Kingdom behind him, including Princess Peach and Toad. Peach even appears to have a combat outfit in the film. However, Mario’s brother, Luigi, has been captured by Bowser. So to rescue his brother, Mario has to save the entire kingdom first.

There are also some other nods to Mario’s gaming adventures, including a Super Mario Kart sequence at the end. And given that Donkey Kong is one of the riders behind Mario, they may be teaming up against Bowser.

Chris Pratt stars in the film as the voice of Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Universal Pictures will release The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7, 2023.

