Amy Adams Comments on Henry Cavill’s Future as Superman

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Adam’s mid-credits scene!

Fans can argue about the overall quality of Zack Snyder’s DC movies. But for the most part, his casting was spot on, especially when it came to 2013’s Man of Steel. In addition to Henry Cavill’s Superman, Snyder packed the film’s call sheet with a host of top-tier supporting players, including six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams as Lois Lane. With Cavill officially back in the DCEU following his mid-credits cameo in Black Adam, many of us are wondering if this opens the door for some of his old castmates to return as well. Unfortunately, not even Adams knows the answer to that question.

Adams briefly discussed Cavill’s Superman return with Variety while on the red carpet for her newest film, Disenchanted. It doesn’t sound like she’s seen Black Adam herself. Instead, she found out about Cavill’s cameo from her husband. Regardless, she’s happy to see that Cavill is getting another shot at bringing the Last Son of Krypton to life.

“I’m thrilled for him,” said Adams. “He’s such a wonderful Superman so I’m very excited for him.”

Adams was also asked about her chances of once again playing The Daily Planet’s star reporter in upcoming DC films. Although she sounds game to come back, Adams claims that Warner Bros. still hasn’t reached out to her. But she also won’t hold it against the studio if they decide to cast a new actress as Superman’s main squeeze.

“If it’s me, great,” continued Adams. “If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past. So I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

As the new co-CEOS of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently putting the finishing touches on their roadmap for DC’s live-action future, which presumably includes a vehicle for Cavill’s Superman. But for now, we still don’t know if this will connect to his adventures in the Snyderverse or act as a soft reboot of what came before. In any case, WB is reportedly on the lookout for writers to tackle the film’s screenplay.

Would you like to see Adams return as Lois Lane in a new Superman movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Superman ’78