Zack Snyder Welcomes Henry Cavill’s Superman Back To the DCEU

Fans are generally divided when it comes to Zack Snyder and his controversial ideas for the DC Universe. But one thing that all sides can agree on is that casting Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman was one of the best creative choices he made while spearheading the DCEU. Now, after a five-year break from the franchise, Cavill is officially back as the Man of Steel. And Snyder is sharing his own thoughts on his return.

Earlier this week, Cavill appeared at a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York. During a Q&A session, the event’s organizers played a video message from Snyder, who reflected on shooting Man of Steel with Cavill more than 10 years ago. You can check out the video via Horowitz’s Twitter below.

That time @ZackSnyder dropped in and said a surprise hello to Henry Cavill. A really special moment during my #happysadconfused at @92ndStreetY with Henry. Our full chat here: https://t.co/eg6jZCt3kh pic.twitter.com/vQ75FOFPZO — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) October 27, 2022

Snyder (who appeared to be on the set of his upcoming Netflix movie, Rebel Moon) recalled Cavill’s first time shooting flying scenes for Man of Steel, which involved lots of wirework and occasionally laying in a belly pan in front of a green screen. Unfortunately for the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement, Snyder’s time in the DC sandbox seems to have come to an end. Regardless, he’s still excited to see what the future holds, calling Cavill “the best Superman ever.”

Photo Credit: Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

