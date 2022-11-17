Joseph Quinn Lands a Leading Role In A Quiet Place: Day One

Eddie Munson has played his last show, but Joseph Quinn is moving on to bigger things. Via Deadline, Stranger Things standout Joseph Quinn is in negotiations for a leading role in A Quiet Place: Day One. Presuming that Quinn closes his deal, he will co-star in the Quiet Place prequel movie along with Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to landing his role as Eddie in Stranger Things 4, Quinn had only appeared in two films: Overlord and Make Up. His television credits also include Game of Thrones, Dickensian, Les Misérables, Catherine the Great, and Small Axe.

Details about Quinn and Nyong’o’s characters remain unrevealed for now. However, Deadline notes that Paramount is hoping to use this film to “set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come.”

The upcoming prequel is based on an idea from John Krasinski, the writer and director of both of the previous Quiet Place films. Krasinski co-starred with his wife, Emily Blunt, in the first film. They both returned for the sequel in different capacities. Regardless, neither Blunt nor Krasinski are expected to appear in A Quiet Place: Day One. Presumably the movie will explore what happened when the noise-sensitive aliens invaded the Earth.

Jeff Nichols was originally signed to write and direct the prequel film. But he was replaced late last year by Pig director Michael Sarnoski. Additionally, Krasinski is developing another Quiet Place sequel that may arrive in 2025.

A Quiet Place: Day One will hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

Are you looking forward to seeing Joseph Quinn on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

