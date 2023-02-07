John Krasinski Announces A Quiet Place: Day One Production Start

A Quiet Place: Day One will mark the first time that someone other than John Krasinski is sitting in the director’s chair for a new Quiet Place entry. Regardless, Krasinski is still heavily involved with the upcoming film’s production, as evidenced by the latest photos he just posted on Twitter. To mark Day One’s first official day of filming, Krasinski shared a trio of new images from the set of the highly-anticipated prequel. You can check them out for yourself below.

In the first photo, Krasinski himself appears holding a clapperboard featuring Day One’s title. It also highlights the silhouette of what looks an awful lot like the New York City skyline. In other words, this could be a hint that the film takes place in the Big Apple. The second image shows Krasinski with director Michael Sarnoski, lead actress Lupita Nyong’o, and another unknown co-star or crew member. The last photo offers a better glimpse at Nyong’o, who looks suitably dressed for a bitterly cold East Coast winter.

Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist! So honored to be there day 1 of @AQuietPlace DAY ONE with the maestro @MichaelSarnoski and legendary @Lupita_Nyongo Cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one! pic.twitter.com/vHTglpgZL2 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) February 6, 2023

Aside from the directing the film, Sarnoski also re-wrote the script from an earlier draft penned by Jeff Nichols. Previously, Nichols signed on to helm the project in 2020; a year later, he dropped out over creative differences. Krasinski is shepherding the prequel’s development as a producer and also concocted the original story idea. As the title implies, the film will look back at the early days of Earth’s invasion by blind extraterrestrials who hunt by sound and decimate humanity. The movie is slated to bow a year before A Quiet Place Part III, which will continue the story of the Abbott family with Krasinski returning to direct.

So, far the only actors confirmed to appear in the prequel are Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, though it’s hard to believe that this is the full call sheet. Both of Krasinski’s films famously had small casts. But since Day One is expected to take place on the literal first day of the aliens’ invasion, when Earth was still an overpopulated trainwreck, it’s possible (even likely) that more performers will be announced as filming continues.

A Quiet Place: Day One will hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

