Lupita Nyong’o Will Star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One

Ahead of her return to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this month, Lupita Nyong’o is adding another big franchise to her upcoming slate. Deadline brings word that Nyong’o is in talks to lead the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One. As its title suggests, the story takes place before the events of Paramount’s first two Quiet Place films and explores the beginnings of Earth’s invasion by a hostile alien species.

John Krasinski, who directed both of the previous movies, came up with the original idea for Day One. Jeff Nichols was Paramount’s first choice to write and direct the film. But after working on the spinoff for almost a full year, Nichols officially left the project in late 2021. Michael Sarnoski eventually came on as Day One‘s new writer and director following the success of his debut film, Pig.

Nyong’o is no stranger to the survival horror genre, having previously appeared in Jordan Peele’s Us in 2019. That same year, she also headlined the zombie comedy Little Monsters, which was exclusively released on Hulu. In addition to reprising her role as Nakia in Wakanda Forever, Nyong’o also starred in The 355 earlier this year.

Paramount is reportedly hoping that Day One will be successful enough to warrant even more Quiet Place spinoffs down the road. It’s unclear when production might begin. But for now, the only other entry in the works is A Quiet Place Part III, which will continue the story of the Abbott family (led by Emily Blunt’s Evelyn). That film is expected to bow sometime in 2025.

A Quiet Place: Day One will hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

