Alex Wolff Lands a Role in A Quiet Place: Day One

Director Michael Sarnoski is re-teaming with one of the stars of his breakout film for A Quiet Place: Day One. According to Deadline, Alex Wolff has joined the already star-studded cast of Paramount’s upcoming prequel to its critically-acclaimed horror franchise.

Sarnoski previously collaborated with Wolff on 2021’s Pig, whose rave reviews helped Sarnoski land the Day One directing job in the first place. Fortunately, Wolff already has some experience with the horror genre. Viewers might know him best for playing a major role in Hereditary, which hit theaters in 2018 and was A24’s highest-grossing film until it was surpassed by Everything Everywhere All at Once last year. In 2021, he also starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Next up, Wolff will appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which bows in July.

Rather than continue the story of the Abbott family (led by Emily Blunt’s Evelyn, Day One will focus on the early days of Earth’s invasion by blind extraterrestrials who hunt by sound and force all surviving humans to reduce their sonic footprint. Casting began last fall with Lupita Nyong’o booking the spinoff’s lead role. A few weeks later, she was joined by Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn.

Paramount has been developing a Quiet Place prequel since late 2020. The studio initially hired Jeff Nichols to write and direct the new film based on an original idea from John Krasinski, the director of A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel. Nichols ultimately departed the project a year later, leaving the door open for Sarnoski to pitch his own take on the property. Regardless, both filmmakers will receive credit for writing Day One’s screenplay. In addition to the spinoff, Paramount is also working with Krasinksi on a third installment of the main series, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

A Quiet Place: Day One will hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

How do you feel about Wolff joining the film’s cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: A Quiet Place Screenplay

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.