Kevin Feige Discusses Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Marvel Future

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks a pivotal moment in the MCU. Not only will it be a celebration of the late Chadwick Boseman, but it stands as a significant achievement for the cast and crew, proving that the Black Panther franchise can continue to tell interesting and fulfilling stories without T’Challa. Because of the film’s buzz so far, questions about a third movie have begun. A big one revolves around Ryan Coogler and if he would return to write and direct the third film.

Kevin Feige shared with Variety that preliminary conversations with Coogler on a third film have started. With Coogler’s status up in the air, Feige explained how he still wants to make more Black Panther stories with or without the talented director.

“I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad. This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years,” said Feige.

In the interview, Feige did reiterate that he would prefer to work with Coogler again. The 36-year-old director is one of the most talented filmmakers in Hollywood so it makes sense for Feige to pursue his services for more Marvel films. There have been unconfirmed reports that Feige wants Coogler for Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Feige quickly clarified those rumors.

“Well, I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he’s a singular talent and a great person to spend years with,” Feige says. “But no, in all honesty, there’ve been no conversations. We’ve not spoken to him about Secret Wars.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2026.

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

