Marvel Announces Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast

Making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was undoubtedly a fascinating (yet oftentimes challenging) experience for all involved. But before the movie arrives in theaters next Friday, fans can go behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated sequel in podcast form starting later this week. Marvel has announced Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, an upcoming six-part series that dives into the MCU’s latest adventure with brand new insights from the cast and crew.

Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, who famously penned his own Black Panther comics for Marvel from 2016 until 2021, is hosting the new podcast. The series’ first episode launches this Thursday, November 3 and features a sit-down between Coates and director Ryan Coogler. Listeners can expect wide-ranging conversation about why the Black Panther franchise resonates with so many people. And of course, the pair will also discuss the late Chadwick Boseman and his enduring impact.

“There is no storyteller I admire more than Ryan Coogler,” said Coates in a new statement. “Any chance to partner with him, Proximity Media and Marvel, is a worthy one. For that opportunity to be a chronicle of the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was simply too good to pass up.”

Proximity (the company founded by Coogler, his wife, Zinzi, and Sev Ohanian) developed the podcast in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. In addition to marking Coates’ podcast-hosting debut, the series is also the first podcast from Proximity’s new audio division. The studio’s head of audio, Paola Mardo, serves as an executive producer alongside the Cooglers and Ohanian.

“Ever since Ryan, Zinzi, and Sev entrusted Proximity’s Audio division with this project, our goal has been to tell the story of the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with as much heart and authenticity as the film itself,” added Mardo. “With our premiere episode, we’ve accomplished this goal while breaking new ground in the process, thanks to the awesome collaboration between our incredible host Ta-Nehisi Coates, our talented podcast production team, and our collaborators at Marvel and Disney.”

The podcast’s remaining five episodes will begin airing in January 2023, coinciding with the original Black Panther’s fifth anniversary. Coates’s interview guests include Wakanda Forever cast members Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) and Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams). He will also speak to composer Ludwig Göransson, production designer Hannah Beachler, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and co-writer Joe Robert Cole. Producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore will appear in additional episodes as well. Fans can currently check out a five-minute preview of the series on all major podcast platforms.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.

