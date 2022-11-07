DC in Concert Series Launches Next Year With The Batman

If you’re a DC fan who appreciates live music, Warner Bros. Discovery has the perfect event for you. The studio has just announced that it’s teaming up with TCG Entertainment on DC in Concert, a new series of performances that combines screenings of your favorite DC movies with a live orchestra providing the musical accompaniment. Presented by MGP Live, the series launches next year with new showings of Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Along with revisiting this year’s critically-acclaimed reboot starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, guests will also hear Michael Giacchino’s score brought to life in real time. Plenty of other big-name composers have written music for Batman’s big-screen outings over the last several decades. Regardless, critics praised Giacchino’s themes as one of the best parts of the film. So getting to see his work performed live is an opportunity that can’t be missed.

“The Batman is the perfect film to debut the DC in Concert series,” said TCG founder and president Stephen Cook in a new statement. “We are thrilled to provide fans of one of DC’s most iconic superheroes the chance to be immersed in a unique live viewing experience they will never forget.”

Looking at the official website, DC in Concert seems to be also planning similar performances for Black Adam, Justice League (though whether it uses Danny Elfman’s score from the theatrical version or Junkie XL’s work from the Snyder Cut remains to be seen), Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Tim Burton’s original Batman movie from 1989. Unfortunately, the list of stops on The Batman’s tour isn’t particularly long, but you can find ticket information here. You can also check out the full itinerary below.

3/18/23 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo

3/19/23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

3/26/23 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

3/29/23 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

3/31/23 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

4/15/23 – Los Angeles, California – Dolby Theatre

4/22/23 – Washington, D.C – Warner Theatre

4/28/23 – Miami, Florida – James L. Knight Center

5/06/23 – Chicago, Illinois – Auditorium Theatre

Will you be able to attend one of these shows next year? Which other DC film scores would you like to see performed live?

