Barry Keoghan Remains Ready To Play The Joker in The Batman 2

One of The Batman‘s most memorable moments didn’t even make the film’s final cut. The deleted scene between Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and his archnemesis, The Joker, at Arkham Asylum prompted lots of discussion on social media after it was released. Since then, many fans have been wondering if the Clown Prince of Crime will appear in The Batman 2. And in a new interview with The New York Times, Joker actor Barry Keoghan shared how he’s preparing to play the character if called upon for the sequel.

“It was intimidating, but if you stay true to yourself, that in itself is new,” explained Keoghan. “I know that sounds pretty lame, but I’m a big believer that if I’m myself, whatever I do is going to be completely fresh and unique. I already have a backstory that I’ve created in case it [The Batman 2] does happen — a totally fresh way of playing him.”

Aside from the five-minute deleted scene, The Joker also made a brief appearance in The Batman‘s theatrical cut. While Edward Nashton was sulking in his cell at Arkham after his plan to destroy Gotham failed, Keoghan’s character offered some words of encouragement to his fellow prisoner. The two even shared a laugh after Joker came up with a friendly riddle of his own.

After The Batman’s strong debut back in March, Warner Bros. formally announced a sequel less than two months later. Although Keoghan’s involvement is still up in the air, Pattison will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the next installment. Matt Reeves will also return to direct the film and co-write the script with Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman 2 does not have a release date. For now, you can stream The Batman on HBO Max.

Do you want to see Keoghan as The Joker in The Batman 2? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

