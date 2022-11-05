Wakanda Prepares For War in a New Black Panther 2 Promo

It’s almost hard to believe that in just seven days, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be playing in theaters everywhere. But with one week left until the film’s debut, Marvel is kicking the hype machine into overdrive. To mark the home stretch, the studio has released an extended promo that features tons of new footage from the highly-anticipated sequel. You can check it out for yourself below.

By now, everyone knows that the sudden loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa leaves the Wakandans in a difficult position. The country isn’t just mourning the death of its beloved king. It has also lost its best line of defense against invaders who want to steal their vibranium deposits. However, the biggest danger of all comes from Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, whose undersea kingdom of Talokan is threatened by Wakanda’s decision to reverse its isolationist policies. The promo boasts several new shots of Talokan’s army in the midst of battle, including one where a blue-skinned warrior leaps off a breaching humpback whale onto a bridge. Additionally, we even see what looks a a young Namor (or possibly his own son) standing in front of a burning building.

In spite of these obstacles, Queen Ramonda assures the United Nations that her people are ready to defend themselves by any means necessary. On the Wakanda side, most of the new footage features Letitia Wright’s Shuri, who is seen evading cops on a motorcycle and piloting a Dragon Flyer high above her country’s landscape. Even if she isn’t the one succeeding her brother as the new Black Panther, she still encounters her fair share of action in the film. But thankfully, she isn’t alone. She also has the full might of the Dora Milaje behind her, including Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Aneka (Michaela Coel).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.

