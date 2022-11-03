Wakanda Forever Producer Explains Where Film Falls on MCU Timeline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline can be tough to follow if not studied carefully. When a film like Doctor Strange 2 explores the multiverse or Avengers: Endgame conducts a time jump, it can be a challenge to figure out when a particular film takes place. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming soon, producer Nate Moore set the record straight with CinemaBlend as to when the film takes place in the MCU timeline.

“This movie clearly happens after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals. I think it probably happens potentially concurrent with Thor: Love and Thunder,” said Moore. “New Asgard does exist in… our film. And almost concurrent with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is coming out in February.”

Because of the 5-year time jump in Endgame, No Way Home takes place approximately one year after those events, putting it around November 2024. This means that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever falls sometime after that date, but pinpointing a specific month and year can be difficult, even for Moore.

“I couldn’t tell you. I could tell you where it sits in the other movies, because we try to do it somewhat chronologically,” said Moore. “But if you asked me, if you held a gun to my head, honestly, I probably would get it wrong.”

The wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost over as the film will arrive in theaters on November 11.

