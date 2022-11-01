Black Panther 2 Producer Explains Why It Doesn’t Have Post-Credits Scene

Some of the most memorable moments in the MCU have occurred during the mid and post-credits scenes. Notable examples include the introduction of Thanos at the end of The Avengers and the Captain Marvel reference in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War. However, Marvel’s next film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will not include a post-credits scene. There was speculation that one of Marvel’s greatest villains would make his first appearance in the MCU at the end of the Black Panther sequel. However, producer Nate Moore quickly ended those rumors via Collider and explained why the film would not tease anything at the end of the credits.

“I’ve heard those rumors, too. No. I think the subject matter of the film was such that it didn’t feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger,” said Moore. “Much like Avengers Endgame felt like an emotional experience that you also didn’t need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus. So, unfortunately there isn’t an end credits [scene].”

The lack of a post-credits scene should come as no surprise because of the film’s emotional salute to Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will aim to honor Boseman and his character, King T’Challa. Danai Gurira, who stars as Okoye, reiterated how the film will be a tribute to their friend via The Hollywood Reporter.

“We did with our full hearts, our full effort and really seeking to honor our brother,” said Gurira. “We can just hope and pray that it’s received that way. And that people have an experience with it as a result of that.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

Do you think there should have been a post-credits scene? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Black Panther By Ta-Nehisi Coates Omnibus

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.