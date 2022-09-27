Black Panther 2: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Confirmed As a Mutant

Despite the obvious similarities between Marvel’s Namor, the Sub-Mariner, and DC’s Aquaman, Namor actually predates Aquaman by two years. Namor made his first appearance in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939 alongside the original Human Torch. Regardless, Namor’s popularity hasn’t really crossed over with general audiences outside of comics. That may change later this year when Tenoch Huerta’s Namor debuts in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And according to the new cover story in Empire, Huerta and Marvel confirmed that Namor is also a mutant in the MCU.

Namor’s status as a mutant comes directly from his comic book counterpart. And while Namor has had brief stints on the X-Men, he is far better known as the ruler of Atlantis. For the MCU, Namor’s kingdom has been re-envisioned as Talocan, and according to Huerta, he has a very specific grudge against Wakanda based upon T’Challa’s actions in the previous film. Specifically, T’Challa’s admission that Wakanda is one of the world’s most powerful and technologically advanced nations.

“That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy,” explained Huerta. “And Talocan has to take action to protect themselves.”

Marvel’s Kevin Feige also revealed that Namor came very close to appearing in the original Black Panther film.

“Ryan had a pitch for a tag at the end of Black Panther,” said Feige. “The camera would push through the palace in Wakanda, and then we’d see wet footprints leading up to the throne.”

Director Ryan Coogler also argued that Namor is the perfect choice to be the antagonist in this film.

“The contrast between T’Challa and Namor – their characters, and their nations – just leaps off the page,” said Coogler. “He’s a dream antagonist.”

Marvel may have ambitions to use Namor in a larger role going forward. But we won’t know for sure until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

