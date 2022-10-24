Henry Cavill Addresses His Return as Superman in the DCEU

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Adam’s mid-credits scene!

The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has been rife with controversy ever since the studios completed their merger earlier this year, particularly when it comes to the future of DC. But here’s a bit of news that should make everyone happy. On the heels of his much-talked-about cameo in Black Adam over the weekend, Henry Cavill finally took to Instagram earlier today to confirm his long-awaited return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. You can check out what he had to say below.

Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam’s mid-credits scene wasn’t exactly a well-kept secret before the film hit theaters. In fact, Dwayne Johnson had already spent weeks teasing a possible showdown between Black Adam and Superman. By the time the movie had its world premiere in New York on October 12, several bloggers had begun spoiling the big surprise on social media. Regardless, fans seemed thrilled to see Cavill back as the Man of Steel, with many theaters erupting in cheers as soon as he showed up onscreen. And according to Cavill, this is just a “very small taste” of what’s to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

News of Cavill’s return follows an earlier story claiming that WBD is now “actively developing” a proper follow-up to Man of Steel, the 2013 film which marked Cavill’s first appearance as the comic book icon. No director is currently attached. However, the studio apparently wants Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible) to write the script. Charles Roven, a producer on the original Man of Steel, is said to be producing the next installment as well. It’s still too early to speculate on when the film might hit theaters. But the producers will have to work around Cavill’s commitments to The Witcher, which will stream its third season on Netflix next summer.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Where would you like to see Cavill’s Superman show up next? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Superman ’78

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Henry Cavill addresses.