New Report Lays Out Competing Visions For Superman’s Cinematic Future

For anyone who has been holding out hope for Henry Cavill’s Superman to headline a big-screen sequel, it looks like you’re going to get your wish. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Warners has an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero.” While the project in question may not be called Man of Steel 2, it is real, and it already has Charles Roven attached to produce. However, it’s less clear what form the next movie will take because some major Hollywood players still want to stake out Superman’s cinematic future.

THR notes that Mission: Impossible helmer Christopher McQuarrie is on Warners’ wishlist for the next Superman film. Regardless, McQuarrie’s work on the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels may keep him out of the running. Additionally, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is very serious about pushing for a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. According to earlier reports, Johnson may be personally responsible for getting Cavill back in play. THR’s report states that outgoing DC Film chief Walter Hamada vetoed Johnson’s request to bring Cavill into his plans. In response, Johnson simply went around Hamada and brought his idea directly to Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This appears to be the reason why Cavill and Warner Bros. are back on the same page after five years since his last appearance as the Last Son of Krypton in Justice League.

One of the reasons Hamada was opposed to Cavill’s return is that he already had a Superman project of his own. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing “a multi-decade-spanning story” featuring a Black Superman to be produced by J.J. Abrams. That film could still happen, since it exists outside of the DC Extended Universe movies. However, a return for Cavill as the primary Superman could potentially push this project aside.

Black Adam opens in theaters this Friday, October 21.

