Lorne Balfe’s Black Adam Score Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo

The arrival of Black Adam means that yet another DC character (or in this case, several DC characters) finally has his own theme music. Although the latest DCEU continues to earn mixed reviews, composer Lorne Balfe’s soundtrack is being praised as one of the film’s bright spots. Now, Mondo is pressing his contributions on 180-gram vinyl. Pre-orders are officially live for Balfe’s Black Adam score. You can check out the artwork for the release below.

Mondo is no stranger to the music of the DCEU. Over the years, the company has pressed soundtracks for Shazam!, Aquaman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They also collaborated with Balfe last year on an exclusive vinyl release of his themes from Marvel’s Black Widow. However, the cosmopolitan influences pervading Black Adam’s score help it stand out from the composer’s earlier work. By experimenting with various international techniques, Balfe was able to capture the epic history of the film’s namesake anti-hero.

“One way to bring the feeling of an ancient world together was to collaborate with traditional instruments from Latin America, India, Africa and the Middle East,” explained Balfe. “Further, we had a large brass section across the score to give the weight and power of the main character’s past, which I balanced out with a high tempo, and more melodic sounds to give the audience that more familiar heroic feel. We also experimented a lot with a choir on this project, which contributed a unique and classical sound that ties in nicely with Black Adam’s story.”

Balfe’s score will be pressed on three colored vinyl LPs housed inside a cover designed by artist Luke Preece. Unfortunately, fans who order the album have a long wait ahead before they can add it to their record collections. According to Mondo’s website, the soundtrack isn’t scheduled to ship until April 2023. But in the meantime, fans can listen to Balfe’s full score on the go via all major streaming platforms.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters everywhere. You can pre-order Mondo’s pressing of the soundtrack here.

What did you think of the film’s music? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Justice Society of America: Black Adam and Isis

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.