Keegan-Michael Key Created a Song For Toad in Mario Bros. Movie

In the build-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, the biggest question surrounding the film involved the voices of each character. After the trailer premiered, there weren’t a lot of positive reactions to Chris Pratt’s take on Mario. However, the reaction to Keegan-Michael Key’s voice as Toad was much more promising. Not only will the film feature dialogue between the iconic characters, but musical moments as well. In fact, Key told Variety about a song he created for Toad.

“I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros., which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing,” said Key.

Key is no stranger to singing as he exhibited musical skills in Schmigadoon! andThe Prom. Key is also a veteran voice actor with roles in The Lego Movie, Hotel Transylvania, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King. Despite this experience, Toad provided a new set of challenges for Key as he attempted to raise the pitch in his voice.

“I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around,” recalled Key. “There was something about the timbre. I wanted it higher and higher and higher. And that’s where we ended up, and I’m really happy with where we ended up.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

