Dwayne Johnson Shares His Memory of Seeing Black Adam For the First Time

Next week, Dwayne Johnson is set to enter the DC Extended Universe as the main character in Black Adam. Johnson plays the mystically empowered antihero who wreaks havoc on the world after 5,000 years of imprisonment. Throughout the press tour, Johnson has spoken about how excited he is to bring a character to the big screen that means so much to him. And while speaking with Variety, Johnson shared a personal anecdote about his earliest memory of Black Adam.

“I saw my first Black Adam comic and it was arresting to me,” said Johnson. “His face was intense. He looked cool, looked different, badass and had brown skin. So automatically I was relating to him. I am DC through and through.”

Although talk of a sequel is still premature, Johnson remains adamant that his appearance in Black Adam will not be a one-off. He wants to be a major part of the DCEU’s future. Furthermore, Johnson wants to help Warner Bros. Discovery find the next “leader” for the DCEU.

“The best position that I could be for DC is one as an advisor, where I can help. I love DC. It’s in my blood,” noted Johnson. “In the spirit of growing up with the DC Universe. I’m here to help in any way I can, including looking for and finding that right leader or leaders.”

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.

