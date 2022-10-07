Listen To the Justice Society Theme From Lorne Balfe’s Black Adam Score

The Justice Society of America holds the distinction of being the first superhero team to ever appear in a comic book. And while other groups of heroes made it to the big screen before they did, an all-new version of the Justice Society will finally make its theatrical debut in Black Adam later this month. Naturally, the team deserves an epic musical suite that honors its members’ influence on the countless heroes’ who followed in their footsteps. But it sounds like Lorne Balfe was up to the task. Earlier today, Balfe debuted the second single from his Black Adam score, which acts as the official Justice Society theme.

Balfe’s latest track follows the release of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam theme, which previously hit streaming platforms last week. Regardless, the two pieces of music couldn’t be more different from each other. Whereas the earlier offering evoked the grim cadence of a military march, the Justice Society’s theme is decidedly more optimistic. The track’s mid-section in particular is bound to be one of the score’s highlights. There’s also a hint of Middle-Eastern influences and electronic drums, a mix of styles that reflects the disparate personalities of the JSA themselves.

You can listen to the Justice Society’s theme music in the player below.

In the film, the Justice Society is led by Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, with Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher rounding out the roster. The team also appears to be working for Amanda Waller, with Viola Davis reprising her role from prior DCEU films as the now-former director of the Suicide Squad. Other characters in the movie will likely get their own musical themes as well. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has yet to reveal the album’s full tracklist.

Black Adam will hit theaters on Friday, October 21.

