Jacob Batalon Unsure if Ned Will Return to the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, and Tom Holland is one of the most popular stars on the planet. His return as Peter is a matter of if and not when. However, what about the supporting characters? Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds, became a fan favorite as Peter’s right-hand man. Yet despite the character’s popularity, a return is out of Batalon’s control, as he spoke about Ned’s uncertain future in the MCU with Collider. After all, he did forget about Peter at the end of the last one.

“I feel like actors are the last people to know. I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets. I promise you, we don’t know anything,” said Batalon. “But again, if it’s the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we’ve been with, I would say, why not? But other than that, whatever happens, happens. Really, those decisions are up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks. We’re open to the idea, but we’re not hoping for it.”

Part of the success behind the Spider-Man films lies within the friendship between Peter, Ned, and MJ (Zendaya). The chemistry between the young actors gave fans something wholesome to root for throughout the trilogy. According to Batalon, the end of filming featured many emotional farewells between cast members. With nothing guaranteed in the future, Batalon remains forever grateful for the opportunity to play Ned.

“We all very much were crying, our last day of work. Even at the premiere, we were all crying. It was such a beautiful experience to be a part of, I think for all of us,” said Batalon. “It really puts an exclamation on the continuance of Spider-Man, but maybe not with us, and I think that’s a great thing. We may not necessarily be a part of it, in the end, but it was a beautiful ride anyway.”

