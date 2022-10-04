Keanu Reeves Might Direct Netflix’s BRZRKR Adaptation

In addition to co-creating BOOM! Studios’ BRZRKR comic series with co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, Keanu Reeves is also expected to star as the book’s protagonist, B, in Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation. The project is still in the early stages of development, so no director is in place yet. But in a new interview with Collider, Reeves’ confessed that he’s thinking about directing the BRZRKR Adaptation himself.

Netflix began developing a BRZRKR film last year with Mattson Tomlin (The Batman) eventually signing on to write the screenplay. Last week, Tomlin confirmed on Twitter that his first draft was officially in the can. Unfortunately, Reeves hasn’t gotten a chance to actually sit down and read it, and at this stage, there’s no guarantee that this will be the actual shooting script. Regardless, Reeves said the odds of him directing the adaptation are currently at “33%.”

Reeves has been acting for almost 40 years. But in that timeframe, he has only directed one movie—2013’s Man of Tai Chi, which earned mostly solid reviews and counts legendary action director John Woo as one of its supporters. Critics also singled out the film’s fight scenes as some of its greatest strengths, which bodes well for BRZRKR if Reeves does end up stepping behind the camera.

“I know how it’s a lot of work,” said Reeves. “But the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn’t want to hand it over. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I have to direct this.’ I’m not quite there yet on BRZRKR. I have to read the script, but I’m also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it.”

BRZRKR follows an 80,000-year-old warrior who accepts a job working for the U.S. government in the hopes of curing his immortality. Earlier this year, Reeves participated in a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con alongside Kindt, Garney, and Tomlin to tease their plans for the franchise’s future. Aside from the movie, Netflix is also developing an anime series based on the comic as well.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for BRZRKR.

Would you be happy if Reeves directed the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: BRZRKR Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. BRZRKR Adaptation. Also. However. Also BRZRKR Adaptation. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also.