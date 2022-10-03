The Next Black Panther Rises in New Wakanda Forever Trailer and Poster

Who will take on the role of the next Black Panther? The new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster puts Letitia Wright’s Shuri front and center, and the trailer definitely shows a female silhouette donning familiar armor. But much like Finn wielding the lightsaber on the first posters for The Force Awakens, it could be a fakeout. Or a temporary situation. The only thing for sure is we’ll get cool merchandise out of the deal.

In the new trailer, we also get to see Namor the Sub-Mariner use his ankle wings to fly. M’Baku seems to serve as unofficial, perhaps unwitting hype man by touting the fact that he’s worshipped as a god. And Queen Ramonda angrily addresses the U.N., making clear that any perception of a more vulnerable Wakanda without T’Challa is some bad information. Oh, plus Ironheart in her armor.

Take a look below:

Now take a look at the new poster, which has more style and clever placement than the usual Photoshop head collage.

There’s still no indication yet of how T’Challa dies in-storyline, but it’s clear that he does, and that the very real loss all Chadwick Boseman’s colleagues felt will imbue the film.

As of now, the official synopsis reads: “Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.”

