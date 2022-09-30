Colin Trevorrow Leaves Door Open For More Jurassic Park Movies

After nearly 30 years, the Jurassic Park franchise came to a supposed end with Jurassic World: Dominion. After six films, the Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most successful franchises of all time. The films have combined for a worldwide gross of over $6 billion. So although Dominion’s tagline was “the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era,” there’s clearly an audience for more dinosaur adventures. Even Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Dominion, believes there are more stories to tell. Furthermore, Trevorrow shared his thoughts about the future of the franchise with Empire.

“This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to – Kayla Watts [DeWanda Wise], and Mamoudou Athie’s character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way. And Dichen Lachman’s character [Soyona Santos], who just gets arrested at the end,” said Trevorrow. “There’s more to come.”

At the end of Dominion, humans and dinosaurs have learned to coexist. Trevorrow believes this is what sets Dominion apart from the rest of the franchise. With humans and dinosaurs living together in the same world, there is potential to create a new set of films behind the central theme of coexistence.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” said Trevorrow. “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, [and] there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

