Jurassic World Dominion Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office

The Jurassic Park franchise has always been a reliable earner at the box office. Regardless, the series’ latest installment just cleared a major milestone. It took almost four months, but Deadline brings word that Jurassic World Dominion has officially made over $1 billion globally since it premiered earlier this summer.

Originally scheduled for release last year (but pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak), Dominion finally hit theaters back in June. Although it received mostly negative reviews, audiences still turned out in droves to see Jurassic World mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The sequel was marketed as the final chapter in the Jurassic saga that began in 1993. But given its financial success, it might only be a matter of time before Universal gets the ball rolling on another installment.

Universal’s previous two Jurassic World entries also crossed the $1 billion threshold when they arrived in 2015 and 2018, respectively. And thanks to its own 20th anniversary re-release in 2013, the first Jurassic Park film was able to clear this hurdle as well. Unfortunately, the other sequels weren’t as lucky. In 1997, The Lost World: Jurassic Park finished its own box office run with $618.6 million. Four years later, Jurassic Park III fared even worse with $368.8 million in 2001.

In addition to being the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022, Dominion’s new total also makes it the latest film to cross the $1 billion mark during the pandemic. So far, only two other movies have managed to pull this off. The first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit theaters last December and went on to make more that $1.9 billion worldwide (some of which comes from its re-release earlier this month). Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick remains the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.5 billion and counting.

Jurassic World Dominion is now available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. Both the theatrical and extended versions of the film are also currently streaming on Peacock.

Are you happy to learn of the film’s success? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Jurassic Park: The Original Novel

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.