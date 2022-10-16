Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie and DVD Deals for Oct 16

The price of movie tickets remains high, with no signs of relief in sight. And if the kids want to see something, purchases, rather than rentals, start to look better and better for the inevitable repeat viewings. But with so many, it’s hard to know where to begin or what to afford. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better selections and deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. These are the deals for Oct 16.

You don’t have to buy a fancy new box set to get the 4K remaster of the latest upgrade of The Motion Picture. It’s available all by itself, for fans who inevitably have the other versions. Seems odd to call it the director’s edition when it features CG upgrades added long after Robert Wise’s death, but whatever the case, this is the most recent restoration, with extra image clean-up and digital enhancements.

With the price working out to 12 bucks and change per movie, this really isn’t the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. Universal’s scientists made it so you could — it’s your call whether you should. Though they’ve sure made it appealing. Replacing the recent five-pack, this brand new release includes Dominion, which is totally, definitely, for sure going to be the final chapter. Right.

The Batman! Watch Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson get almost everything right in their cinematic reinvention of Gotham City’s legend. And if your theater projection looked like brown haze, make out more in the darkness of the set design than you ever saw before. Plus some excellent making-of featurettes.

How did a Target exclusive end up so cheap at Amazon? Who knows, but their loss is your gain. Tear up all over again as Buzz and Woody team up one final time. With new allies like Forky and Duke Caboom, can the two toys thwart Gabby Gabby’s plan to take Woody’s voice box? You probably already know, but the journey is always worth it.

Remembered as sentimental, but filmed like a ghost story, Steven Spielberg’s tale of a stranded alien botanist became the #1 movie of all time for years until Jurassic Park showed up. Rediscover anew the movie that made its director want children of his own, and children want an alien pal who could do telekinetic stuff while using a Speak and Spell to “phone home.”

Prior to playing Poe and Hux in the new Star Wars movies, Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac played duelling geniuses being manipulated by the sexy female AI they’re testing. Though it won an Oscar for visual effects, the movie’s best remembered for making Alicia Vikander unforgettable. Her Ava is the true star with or without effects, effortlessly toying with the audience as much as with the tech-bros onscreen.

Roland Emmerich‘s latest turn-your-brain-way-the-hell-off mass-disaster movie involves a previously dormant AI living inside the moon that decides to slam it into Earth and cause mass extinction. Halle Berry deserved the presumably big paycheck, but will this play as epically on a small screen?

Right, then: let’s start the debate all over again in the comments. Is The Last Jedi the best Star Wars movie or the worst? Could it conceivably be somewhere in between? Either way, all you completists are going to keep watching it over and over. Let’s at least agree it’s some of Mark Hamill’s finest acting even if you (and he) don’t necessarily approve of where the character goes.

Darkness! No parents! Before live-action multiverses became the talk of the town, The LEGO Batman Movie declared that all canon counted, even when it didn’t necessarily make sense to. Watch what many fans consider to be the best Batman movie ever made, as Will Arnett’s arrogant Bruce Wayne must deal with an overly naïve Robin and a Joker who insists on being taken seriously as Batman’s arch-nemesis.

Ron Howard and George Lucas started their careers around the same time, and when given the chance to step in and finish Solo, he injected enough of that ’70s Lucas sensibility to make it really feel like an era-appropriate prequel. Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover make fantastic choices as young Han and Lando, and Paul Bettany’s stripey-faced villain is as cool as Bettany gets. Massively underrated and the best Disney Star Wars movie to date.

